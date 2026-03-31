Consumer confidence rises in March

Published by Virginia Martínez 31 de marzo, 2026

(AFP) Consumer confidence in the country continued to rise in March despite marked concerns over increasing gas prices, according to a survey released Tuesday.

The Conference Board's confidence index rose to 91.8 points from 91.0 in February, when it also rose. Economists had expected an initial drop to 87.5 points.

The figure comes in response from consumers to an improvement in working conditions and businesses, although their outlook for the future is gloomier because of the effects of the war in the Middle East.

The sub-index on the future deteriorated with a decline of 1.7 points to 70.9 points.