Latin Patriarch announces Easter in Jerusalem will be held behind closed doors

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de marzo, 2026

Easter celebrations at Christianity's holiest site will be held behind closed doors this year. The information was confirmed Tuesday by the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, after Israeli police prevented him from entering the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, sparking international criticism.

Police prevented Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa from entering the church on Palm Sunday, citing security concerns. Israel imposed restrictions on gatherings at holy sites during the ongoing war with Iran.

Following international criticism, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the Latin Patriarch would have full and immediate access to the church.

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, which commemorates the last days of Jesus Christ in Jerusalem before his crucifixion and resurrection on Easter.

"The Holy Week liturgy will be celebrated internally, behind closed doors, without the public, with a local community and a few other people," Pizzaballa told reporters Tuesday, specifying that only a few people and a bishop will participate.

He added that the church will try to broadcast all the Easter celebrations live.