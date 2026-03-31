Supreme Court rules against Colorado law banning LGBT conversion therapy
By an 8-1 majority, the court ruled in favor of a Christian psychological counselor who challenged a law in the Democrat-run state on the grounds that it prevented her from expressing her views.
The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that a Colorado state law banning conversion therapy for LGBT minors violates freedom of speech.
By an 8-1 majority, the court ruled in favor of a Christian psychological counselor who challenged a law in the Democrat-run state on the grounds that it prevented her from expressing her views.
Colorado has banned conversion therapy for minors since 2019, as have about 20 states in the U.S.
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Of the nine judges on the court, the six conservatives, as well as two of the three progressives, agree with the plaintiff, Kaley Chiles, who contested this law in court, invoking her Christian faith.
The plaintiff believed that the law violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech.
Conversion therapy
In that regard, conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch explained that, in his view, the Colorado law banning conversion therapy does not only prohibit physical treatment. In cases like this one, it censors speech regarding the person's opinion.