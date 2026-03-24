Valerie Perrine, star of 'Superman' has died

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de marzo, 2026

Valerie Perrine, recognized for her Oscar nomination for best actress for Lenny (1974) and for her role in the "Superman" saga, died Monday at her Beverly Hills home at age 82. She suffered from Parkinson's disease.

The information was confirmed by the film director and his close friend Stacey Souther:

"It is with deep sadness that I share the heartbreaking news that Valerie has passed away. She faced Parkinson’s disease with incredible courage and compassion, never once complaining. She was a true inspiration who lived life to the fullest—and what a magnificent life it was. The world feels less beautiful without her in it."

Souther reported that a fundraiser was set up because the actress, after a long struggle with the disease, ran out of money. The star had been diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2015, an ailment that over time took away her mobility and much of her ability to eat and speak.

"Please consider donating, sharing, and helping spread the word for her funeral GoFundMe. Her final wish is to be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, but after more than 15 years of fighting Parkinson’s, her finances are exhausted. Let’s come together to make her last wish a reality—she truly deserves it."