Spring on pause: Cold and snow return to the Northeast, freezing New York City

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de abril, 2026

The early promise of spring in the Northeast has hit an unexpected lull. A mass of Arctic air, accompanied by light but persistent snowfall, has reimposed wintry conditions across large parts of the region, including New York.

As reported by the FOX Forecast Center, the phenomenon is affecting multiple cities, including Syracuse, Buffalo, Albany, Boston and Burlington, where snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.6 centimeters) are forecast. Areas near the Great Lakes and the Adirondack mountains are expected to see the highest totals due to favorable atmospheric conditions for snow formation.

This episode follows a particularly active winter characterized by repeated storms. According to data released by the Fox Forecast Center and cited by the New York Post, the 2025-2026 season has exceeded normal levels in both frequency and intensity of snowfall.

Unusual temperatures for April

The return of cold weather is also reflected in thermometers. Highs in key northeastern cities will remain between 39 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit for the week, below typical April values. In inland areas, wind chills could drop to 21 degrees overnight, widening the gap from recent averages.

Specialists from the FOX Forecast Center noted that this drop implies between 10 and 20 degrees less than on previous days, when the region had experienced a foretaste of spring-like conditions.

Although late snowfalls are not exceptional in this part of the country, experts warn that the persistence of these events in the current season is unusual.

Day-to-day effects

The impact of the system is already being felt in everyday life. Local authorities are keeping winter emergency operations active, especially in rural areas, where the accumulation of snow is hampering traffic and prolonging cleanup efforts.

In cities such as Buffalo and Syracuse, the situation also delays agricultural activities and urban maintenance work, while the increase in heating use raises energy demand in the midst of the seasonal transition.

Faced with this scenario, official bodies recommend extreme caution when driving, due to the possible reduction in visibility and the slippery state of the roads.