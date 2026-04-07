Trump contacts Artemis II astronauts and invites them to the White House: 'You have made history and made America proud'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón 7 de abril, 2026

President Donald Trump called the Artemis II astronauts Monday shortly after they completed their historic lunar flyby and set off for home. The U.S. leader connected remotely and was introduced by NASA administrator Jared Isaacman from the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"Today you’ve made history and made all America really proud, incredibly proud," Trump told the crew in the first few minutes of the call. “We have a lot of things to be proud of lately, but this is, there’s nothing like what you’re doing circling around the moon for the first time in more than a half a century and breaking the all time record for the farthest distance from planet Earth.”

Following his congratulatory message, the president asked the crew to describe the flyby. Commander Reid Wiseman was the first to speak.

"The surprise of the day: We just came out of an eclipse. We could see the corona of the sun, and then we could see the planetary alignment with Mars. And all of us commented how excited we are to watch this nation and this planet become a two planet species," Wiseman said.

Astronaut Christina Koch joined Wiseman with her own account of the day: "Mr. President, to be here with you speaking about our incredible day today. I think one of the biggest highlights was coming back from the far side of the moon and having the first glimpses of planet Earth again after being out of communication for about 45 minutes. It really just reminds you what a special place we have and how important it is for our nation to work to lead and not follow in exploring deep space."

Likewise, mission pilot Victor Glover closed the response with a message of thanks that encompassed much more than today: "It’s really special for us, but it’s really special for the team on the ground. A whole team of people all around the world pulled this off, and we just want to say thank you to all of you for this. It is the thrill and honor of a lifetime to have been on this journey. Today was amazing, but this three year journey has been amazing, and it was made people, made possible by the American people and the Canadian people. And we’re so grateful to you all."

Canada's message

Canadian Space Agency astronaut, Jeremy Hansen, also took the moment to address the president directly on behalf of his country.

"On behalf of Canada, the space leadership you spoke of from America is truly extraordinary. I've said it many times before. A nation that leads in that way and creates and sets great goals for humanity that it takes other countries with it is truly incredible, and I know it's a very intentional decision, not a necessary decision, an intentional decision to lead by example and allow other countries like Canada to share our gifts and help them achieve these mutually beneficial goals, like establishing a presence on the Moon and eventually going to Mars. Canadians are very proud to be part of this program."

Trump responded by recounting that he had spoken with Wayne Gretzky, the Canadian prime minister, and other friends in Canada, who expressed pride in Hansen and the crew. “I’m not sure if they’d want to do that. I’m not even sure if ‘the great one’ would want to do that, to be honest with you, but you have a lot of courage doing what you’re doing, a lot of bravery and a lot of a lot of genius.”

Finally, the president invited the entire crew to the White House upon their return.

"I'll ask for your autograph," Trump said. "Because I don't really ask for autographs much, but you deserve that. You really are something. Everybody is talking about this, and I look forward to having you in the Oval Office at the White House, and we will celebrate your incredible achievements and trials. This is big. This is really big stuff. The whole world is talking about it. And if you have the time, I will certainly find the time. I've been pretty busy, also, as you know, but I will absolutely find the time, and we'll get together, and I'm going to be giving you a big salute on behalf of the American people."