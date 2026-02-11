Flights at El Paso airport suspended for 'special security reasons'

Published by Williams Perdomo 11 de febrero, 2026

The nation's leading aviation agency reported Tuesday that it will suspend all flights to and from El Paso International Airport in Texas for 10 days for unspecified "security reasons."

The flight restrictions will be in effect from 11:30 p.m. Tuesday (6:30 a.m. GMT Wednesday) until Feb. 20 for the airspace over El Paso and an area in southern New Mexico, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"No pilots may operate an aircraft in the areas" covered by the restrictions, the FAA said in a notice, citing "special security reasons" without elaborating.

El Paso International Airport said in a social media post that all flights, "including commercial, cargo and general aviation," "would be affected by the measure."

The airport, which is served by major U.S. carriers such as Delta, American and United, encouraged travelers to "contact their airlines to get most up-to-date flight status information."