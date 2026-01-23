Five people arrested in shooting of Indiana judge and his wife

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de enero, 2026

Police in the state of Indiana arrested five people in connection with the shooting of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly Meyer, at their residence on Jan. 18, local authorities reported.

Three of those arrested face charges of attempted murder, while two others remain in custody for offenses related to obstruction of justice.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the suspects arrested are Raylen Ferguson, 38, and Zenada Greer, 61, both residents of Lexington, Ky., as well as Thomas Moss, 43, Blake Smith, 32, and Amanda Milsap, 45, all of Lafayette, Ind.

Attempted murder, aggravated assault and intimidation with a deadly weapon

Judge Meyer suffered an arm injury, while his wife was injured in the hip. Both are in stable condition, according to the police report.

Authorities said Ferguson, Moss and Smith were charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and intimidation with a deadly weapon, with additional aggravating factors for use of a firearm and alleged gang affiliation. Moss and Smith were also classified as "habitual offenders," which could increase the penalties against them.

Meanwhile, Amanda Milsap was arrested on charges of bribery and obstruction of justice, while Zenada Greer faces charges of aiding a felon and obstruction.

The Lafayette Police Department pointed out in a statement that the arrests were made possible by a coordinated effort between multiple law enforcement agencies.