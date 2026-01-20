Published by Santiago Ospital 20 de enero, 2026

The search continues for the shooter or shooters who wounded Judge Steven Meyer and his wife, Kimberly, while they were at their home in Lafayette, Indiana. The former was wounded in the arm and the latter in the hip. Both are in stable condition.

"This remains an active and ongoing joint investigation," communicated in the last hours from the Lafayette Police Department, detailing that state and federal authorities are also involved in the investigations.

Police officers went to the Meyers' home on Mill Pond Lane around 2:17 p.m. after receiving a tip that a shooting had occurred. There they found the wounded couple and were able to recover shell casings.

No description of the suspect(s) has been shared at this time. If you have information useful to the investigation, local law enforcement asked to contact 765-807-1200.

Who is Steven Meyer?



He was first elected judge on November 4, 2014. Meyer lifetime resident of Tippecanoe County" with "decades of legal experience" and with a "lifetime commitment to our Greater Lafayette community."



He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1977, Ballotpedia. He then graduated first in his Political Science class from St. Joseph's College at Rensselaer. During this period, he interned with former Congressman Floyd Fithian.



Meyer received his J.D. from Indiana University School of Law in 1984.



'Tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department'

Speaking on behalf of the two, Kimberly Meyer thanked the agencies investigating the assault and the local community, "everyone has been so kind and compassionate." "We would also like to thank the medical personnel who provided care and assistance to us following the incident."

"I want to ensure the community that every available resource is being used to apprehend the individual(s) responsible for this senseless unacceptable act of violence," Mayor Tony Roswarski promised, for his part.

"I have tremendous confidence in the Lafayette Police Department and I want to thank all of the local, state, and federal agencies who are assisting in this investigation," he added.

State Supreme Court to judges: 'Please remain vigilant'

State Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush called him an "longtime friend." "I am deeply grateful he and his wife Kim are alive after having been shot in their home," she added in a message to her colleagues.

"I know you join me in praying for Steve and Kim and their speedy recovery. Meantime, please remain vigilant in your own security," the judge added in the letter picked up by local newspaper Journal & Courier.