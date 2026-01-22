Homicides fall sharply in large US cities in 2025, study finds

Published by Sabrina Martin 22 de enero, 2026

The homicidal violence in major U.S. cities registered a significant decline in 2025 that could mark the lowest level ever documented, according to a new study by the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ). The analysis is based on crime data from 40 major cities, including 35 that reported complete figures on violent deaths.

According to the report, homicides fell by 21% compared to 2024 and by 44% from the peak reached in 2021. The researchers stress that the magnitude of the reduction places 2025 as a key year in the recent evolution of urban violence in the country.

Evolution of the homicide rate

The study shows a sustained decrease in the average homicide rate in the 35 cities analyzed. In 2025, the rate stood at 10.4 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 13.2 in 2024, 15.9 in 2023 and 17.7 in 2022. The highest point was recorded in 2021, with 18.6 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to CCJ, when the FBI releases the 2025 national crime data - which includes jurisdictions of all sizes - later this year, there is a strong possibility that the national homicide rate will be around 4.0 per 100,000 residents. If realized, the report notes that this would represent the largest year-over-year percentage drop on record and the lowest rate documented in police or public health data since 1900.