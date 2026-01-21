Snapchat settles to avoid social media addiction trial

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de enero, 2026

Snapchat reported Wednesday that it reached a settlement to avoid a civil lawsuit accusing it, along with Meta, TikTok and YouTube, of causing young people to be addicted to social networks.

A jury trial is scheduled to begin next week in Los Angeles in what has been called a "bellwether" proceeding because its outcome could set the tone for a wave of similar litigation around the country.

Many of those cases are being coordinated by the Social Media Victims Law Center, a legal organization dedicated to holding social networking companies accountable for harm caused to young people online.

"The parties are pleased that they were able to resolve this matter amicably," said parent company Snap and the Social Media Victims Law Center, without disclosing details about the settlement in the case, which is being heard in Los Angeles.

The social networking companies are accused in lawsuits of causing young users to become addicted to content that has led to depression, eating disorders, psychiatric hospitalization and even suicide.

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was scheduled to testify at the trial along with other executives from social networking companies, including Meta executive Mark Zuckerberg.

"Unfortunately, there are many potential dangers in the use of online social networks, and the owners of these platforms are responsible for their proper use," a law center spokesman said in a video released.