FDA announces a recall of products, including Tylenol and canned tuna

Published by Williams Perdomo 21 de enero, 2026

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that several notices were issued related to numerous over-the-counter drugs, including Bayer aspirin, Tylenol, Advil and Alka-Seltzer.The agency ordered the recall of these products due to conditions detected at a distribution center located in Minnesota.

"Gold Star Distribution, Inc. (Gold Star or “the Company”) is recalling all FDA regulated products listed in this press release due to the presence of rodent and avian contamination," the agency stated in one of the notices.

In that regard, the agency said it determined that the facilities operated under unsanitary conditions, including the presence of rodent droppings, rodent urine and bird droppings in areas where medical devices, drugs, human food, pet food and cosmetic products were stored.

"These conditions create a significant risk that products held at the facility may have been contaminated with filth and harmful microorganisms.," it explained.

The agency recalled that contaminated medical devices can increase the risk of infections associated with them, drugs and foods can cause adverse health effects if ingested, and cosmetics applied to the skin or eyes can cause skin irritation, infection or other adverse reactions.

What should those who purchased the products do? The FDA detailed that consumers and retailers who purchased the affected products should destroy them as soon as possible and submit a return receipt to Gold Star, located at 1000 N. Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411. Products should not be returned to Gold Star under any circumstances. Gold Star will issue refunds upon request.



"Customers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these products. Customers with concerns about their pets who have eaten the recalled animal food products should contact their veterinarian," the agency stated.





FDA announces recall of canned tuna in nine states due to botulism risk



Meanwhile, the FDA also announced that a recall is being issued for canned tuna sold in nine states because of a risk of causing botulism. The agency said consumers should not use the product even if it does not look or smell bad. If they feel ill, they should seek immediate medical attention.

"Tri-Union Seafoods is cautioning consumers that a third-party distributor inadvertently released quarantined product that was associated to a February 2025 recall. The initial voluntary recall was conducted following notification from our supplier that the “easy open” pull tab can lid on limited products had a manufacturing defect that may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning".