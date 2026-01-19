Everything you need to know about Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Published by Carlos Dominguez 19 de enero, 2026

Martin Luther King Jr. Day. is a federal holiday held to honor the life, legacy and civil rights struggle of the black leader Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). The celebration grew out of a long social and political effort to officially recognize his legacy.

In 1983, Congress approved the creation of the holiday, and President Ronald Reagan signed it into law. The observance was first observed at the federal level in 1986, cementing itself as a day dedicated to community service and reflection on equality and social justice.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is celebrated on the third Monday in January each year. This date was chosen to place the commemoration close to King's birthday, which was Jan. 15. On that day, federal offices and most public agencies remain closed. You can check out the highlights here:

Federal offices and public agencies

Activities at government departments, federal courts, Social Security offices, the IRS and other administrative services will be suspended for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, bringing most government business to a standstill.

This pause affects both face-to-face formalities and telephone attention and application processing, generating delays in formalities that depend on these agencies.

Banks and financial markets

Banks close for the day because this holiday is part of the federal calendar, which all financial institutions are required to follow. This means that branches do not offer face-to-face service, no over-the-counter transactions are processed and many face-to-face operations are postponed until the next business day.

Even so, digital services continue to operate normally, so that customers can perform basic operations, albeit without the direct support of bank staff.

U.S. financial markets also close completely on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as this holiday is part of the official calendar followed by both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq and the bond market. This implies that no stock market operations take place, there is no real-time quotation and transactions are postponed until the following business day. Although digital platforms remain accessible for consultations, financial activity is halted in its entirety, aligning with the closure of banks and government offices on this day.

Postal services and shipping

The Postal Service closes completely during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as this holiday is part of the federal calendar. This means that post offices are not open and no delivery of regular mail is made, with all services suspended except Priority Mail Express, which is the only one operating on that day.

In addition to the Postal Service closure, major courier services are also affected: UPS remains completely closed, with no deliveries or pickups, while FedEx is operating some services with a split schedule and limited availability depending on the type of shipment.

State and municipal offices

State and municipal offices, such as city halls, local courthouses and motor vehicle departments, are also often closed, leaving many public services at the local level inactive. In practice, this means that procedures such as license renewals, administrative formalities, face-to-face payments, permit applications or legal consultations cannot be carried out during the day.

Supermarkets and shopping centers

Most supermarkets, stores and shopping malls remain open as normal on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, as this federal holiday primarily affects banks, government offices and postal services, but not retail.

Large chains, malls and convenience stores usually operate on their regular hours, although in some cases they may apply slight reductions depending on the location or internal policy of each establishment. In general, for the public it is a fully functional shopping day.

Discounts

Martin Luther King Jr. Day has become a key date for sales in the United States, with numerous stores offering significant discounts on technology, fashion, home goods and mattresses throughout the long weekend.

Among the top retailers offering discounts include Amazon, Target,Walmart, Crocs, Lowe's and Wayfair.