Department of Education initiates investigations at 18 institutions for ‘gender identity’ policies

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de enero, 2026

The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights (OCR) reported that it has launched investigations at 18 educational institutions regarding their policies that allow biological males to compete in women's sports.

"The complaints assert that these entities, which range from K-12 school districts to postsecondary education institutions to state departments of education, maintain policies or practices that discriminate on the basis of sex by permitting students to participate in sports based on their ‘gender identity,’ not biological sex," the office explained in a statement.

In that regard, the office explained that the Department of Education is investigating whether the policies violated Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, and include elementary and high schools and colleges in 10 states, including California, Pennsylvania and New York.

"InIn the same week that the Supreme Court hears oral arguments on the future of Title IX, OCR is aggressively pursuing allegations of discrimination against women and girls by entities which reportedly allow males to compete in women’s sports. Time and again, the Trump Administration has made its position clear: violations of women’s rights, dignity, and fairness are unacceptable," said Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey.