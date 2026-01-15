Can a man get pregnant? A Republican senator's 'tough' question that a Democratic expert couldn't answer

Published by Williams Perdomo 15 de enero, 2026

A Senate hearing generated controversy after Republican Josh Hawley repeatedly questioned Democratic-leaning doctor Nisha Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist, about whether men can get pregnant.

The situation occurred at a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing, which originally focused on the safety of medication abortion, particularly the drug mifepristone, and concerns about coercion or misuse of the drug.

In that regard, the meeting was intended to assess the safety of abortion pills and to determine whether current legislation is adequate. During the discussion, concern was expressed that some men might acquire these pills to coerce their partners into abortions.

One of the legislators to open the debate was Ashley Moody, who questioned Dr. Verma. In response, Verma did not directly answer whether men can get pregnant. Instead, she assured that she serves people with diverse identities and emphasized an inclusive approach to patient care.

In the midst of the situation, Senator Hawley then took the initiative and pressed Verma to respond directly.

“I’m not really sure what the goal of the question is,” Verma said.

To which Hawley responded: "The goal is just to establish a biological reality. You said just a moment ago that science and evidence should control, not politics… Can men get pregnant?"

Hawley insisted that science should guide medicine and asked Verma for a clear answer. "So can men get pregnant? And you’re a doctor of science. Evidence should guide medicine."

The doctor then asserted that the questions were "polarizing" and that such yes-or-no questioning as is often used as political tools.

For her part, Hawley stressed that "It is not polarizing to say that women are a biological reality and should be treated and protected as such; that is not polarizing. That is truth… For the record, it is women who get pregnant, not men."