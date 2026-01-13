Scott Adams, creator of 'Dilbert' and enemy of the woke left, dead at 68

Published by Carlos Dominguez 13 de enero, 2026

Scott Adams, the cartoonist famous for his comic strip “Dilbert,” died at 68, his ex-wife said Tuesday.

Adams, who rose to fame in the 1990s with his satire of white-collar office life, had been receiving palliative care at his home in northern California after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

His ex-wife, Shelly Miles, announced his passing in an emotional message streamed live on Adams' YouTube channel, “Real Coffee with Scott Adams.”

President Trump paid tribute to Adams by calling him a "great influencer" in a post on his Truth Social platform.

"He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so," Trump wrote. Adams supported Trump before his 2016 election victory.

“Dilbert” was first published in 1989 and followed its title character, an engineer working in an office subjected to constant micromanagement. At its peak, the strip was syndicated in some 2,000 newspapers internationally.