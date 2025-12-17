Trump adds Palestinian Authority, Syria to US visa restriction list

Published by JNS (Jewish News Syndicate) 17 de diciembre, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a new travel and immigration ban on Tuesday for anyone attempting to enter the United States with documents issued by the Palestinian Authority (PA) or Syria.

The presidential proclamation expands the full and partial bans on 19 countries that was first issued in June to a longer list of 27 countries, mostly in Africa, and the Palestinian Authority.

The U.S. secretary of state, attorney general, homeland security secretary and director of national intelligence determined that the countries in question and the Palestinian Authority “cannot meet basic criteria for identifying their nationals and residents who pose national security and public safety threats and for sharing information with the United States.”

“For example, only 40% of one country’s territory is under complete government control, and officials there have noted that their ability to securely process, house or monitor non-citizens is constrained,” the president wrote. “Other countries have been subject to successful efforts to overthrow or undermine their governments, with the result that radical terrorist groups operate with minimal, if any, interference from law enforcement.”

In the case of the Palestinian Authority, “several U.S.-designated terrorist groups operate actively in the West Bank or Gaza Strip and have murdered American citizens,” per the president.

“The recent war in these areas likely resulted in compromised vetting and screening abilities,” the proclamation states. “In light of these factors, and considering the weak or nonexistent control exercised over these areas by the PA, individuals attempting to travel on PA-issued or endorsed travel documents cannot currently be properly vetted and approved for entry into the United States.”

The ban applies to both immigrant and non-immigrant visas, with case-by-case exceptions and waivers including for lawful permanent residents, dual-citizens traveling on a separate passport and athletes and staff participating in the Olympics, World Cup and other sporting events.

Other countries newly added to the list under a full-ban include South Sudan, Burkina Faso and Mali. Some countries, including Laos, Cuba and Venezuela, were moved from a partial ban restriction to a full restriction under the new order. Turkmenistan is the only country that had its non-immigrant travel ban lifted after it “engaged productively with the United States and demonstrated significant progress in improving its identity-management and information-sharing procedures.”

The United States has shown signs of growing ties with the new Syrian government under its president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former member of al-Qaeda who led the overthrow of the Assad regime a year ago.

That has included lifting sanctions by executive order and a pending repeal of the Caesar Act sanctions under the 2026 National Defense Authorization Act that passed the House earlier this month.

Tuesday’s ban on Syrian travelers notes that the country is “emerging from a protracted period of civil unrest and internal strife.”

“While the country is working to address its security challenges in close coordination with the United States, Syria still lacks an adequate central authority for issuing passports or civil documents and does not have appropriate screening and vetting measures,” it says.

© JNS