Billionaire Ray Dalio to donate $75 million to Trump accounts for 300,000 children

Published by Joaquín Núñez 17 de diciembre, 2025

Billionaire Ray Dalio announced a $75 million donation to Trump accounts. The founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates made the announcement via a statement, in which he highlighted President Donald Trump's initiative and stressed the importance of investing in the future of the very young.

Both the investor and his wife, Barbara, have made multiple donations in the state of Connecticut, with a good portion focused on education.

This time, Dalio and his wife announced a donation of approximately $75 million, to be distributed as follows: $250 for the investment accounts of 300,000 children in the Constitution State.

"Barbara and I believe strongly in the importance of equal opportunity and believe this initiative is an important step in that direction. have lived the American Dream. At an early age, I was exposed to the stock market, and it changed my life. By providing children with savings accounts that compound over time, we are providing them with early insights into financial literacy and a path towards financial independence," Dalio said in a statement.

"I applaud President Trump, Secretary Bessent, Michael Dell, and many others who have spearheaded this initiative. I am hopeful other philanthropists will join in this effort to help close the opportunity gap by contributing in their home states. As we enter the holidays, I can think of no better gift than the gift of opportunity," he added.

The 'Trump accounts' offer all children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028, a private investment account with $1,000. The child's family can invest every year in a tax-advantaged vehicle to grow the money. Parents can contribute up to $5,000 a year, with the limit potentially adjusted for inflation after 2027. The program will begin on July 4, 2026.

In doing so, Dalio joined Michael Dell and his wife Susan, who announced a $6.25 billion donation in early December. "We believe the smartest investment that we can make is investment in children, and this Act has created a platform for families, and friends, and communities, and companies, and philanthropist to contribute to these accounts to create a savings, and opportunity, and hope, and prosperity for tens of millions of children in this country," Dell said during an event at the White House.

Following the Dell family model, Dalio's funds will initially go to children under the age of 10 who live in a Connecticut zip code where the median income is less than $150,000.