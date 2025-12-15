Person of interest released by police in Brown University mass shooting

Published by John Solomon 15 de diciembre, 2025

Police late Sunday released a person of interest they had questioned in connection with the mass shooting at Brown University that killed two students and wounded nine, saying they were moving in a "different direction" in the investigation.

The release of a man who police had detained at a Rhode Island hotel early Sunday was confirmed in a statement by the university.

"Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate, and local police have advised they do not believe there is any immediate threat to Brown or the local community," the Ivy League school said.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha told reporters Sunday night that some evidence had "pointed to" the person of interest, but the investigation now "points in a different direction," CBS News reported.

"So what that means is that this person of interest needs to be released," Neronha said.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez said the lead that his department pursued in detaining the person had not panned out.

"It's not a mistake. It's just how investigations work," he said.

Seven of the victims remain hospitalized in stable condition and one is in critical condition, officials said. A ninth victim was discharged.

The shooting occurred late Saturday afternoon as students were studying for final exams in an engineering and physics building on campus.

© Just The News