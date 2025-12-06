Winter storm continues this weekend: Snow, heavy rain and record lows

Published by Carlos Dominguez 6 de diciembre, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that winter storm conditions will persist through Saturday afternoon in parts of the northern Rocky Mountains, with the possibility of snowfall in excess of 12 inches in higher elevations.

By tonight, increased snowfall is forecast for some areas of the northern plains and the upper Midwest. The current advisory and warning map shows a winter weather advisory and a winter storm watch extending from South Dakota to northwest of Illinois, with 4-6 inches (in some places more) of snow forecast through Sunday.

Temperature-wise, it will be quite cold from the northern plains to the northeast, with a large jet stream downdraft and multiple cold front passages heralding the arrival of a polar air mass.

There will likely be below zero overnight lows in parts of the Dakotas and Minnesota, especially during the early hours of Sunday into Monday, following the arrival of the next arctic front.

Heavy rain and flood warning

Meanwhile, the unstable pattern in the Pacific Northwest could worsen as a series of storm systems increase the threat of heavy rain and flooding on Monday.

The NWS said scattered flash flooding is possible in parts of western Washington and Oregon as of Monday, as persistent rainfall in the region saturates soils, which in turn turns any additional rainfall into runoff very quickly.

There is a flood warning in effect for the area as of Sunday night and the threat of heavy rain looks set to continue until at least mid-week.

Elevated rain chances along the Gulf Coast

Across the Gulf Coast region, a persistent front off the coast will keep rain chances elevated through early Sunday morning from southeast of Louisiana to the peninsula of Florida and southern South Carolina, totaling about 1 inch in some areas.

Elsewhere in the United States, dry conditions are expected to continue from California to the southern plains, extending eastward into the lower Midwest and Tennessee.