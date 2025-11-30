Four killed, 10 wounded in mass shooting at family event in Northern California

Published by John Solomon 30 de noviembre, 2025

At least four people were killed and 10 were wounded Saturday night in a mass shooting at a family gathering in northern California that authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Heather Brent, a spokeswoman for the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, said the victims from the shooting at a banquet hall in Stockton included juveniles and adults. The suspect remains at large, and the motive was not immediately determined, she said.

Stockton Vice Mayor Jason Lee said the incident occurred "at a child's birthday party."

"An ice cream shop should never be a place where families fear for their lives," Lee wrote in a social media post.

