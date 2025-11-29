Joaquín Guzmán López, son of "El Chapo", is set to plead guilty in Illinois

Published by Víctor Mendoza 28 de noviembre, 2025

(AFP) Joaquin Guzman Lopez, one of the sons of Mexico's notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is set to plead guilty in a US court on Monday, according to court documents released Friday.

Guzman Lopez pleaded not guilty in July 2024 to charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and use of firearms within the Sinaloa Cartel.

But on Monday he will appear in federal court in Illinois(north) to change his plea.

The justice system accuses him of having formed with his three brothers the group known as "Los Chapitos," which took over the activities of "Chapo," sentenced to life imprisonment in the United States since 2019.

Guzman Lopez was arrested in July 2024 after arriving in Texas on a small plane with Sinaloa cartel co-founder Ismael "Mayo" Zambada.

Zambada then claimed to have been misled about the destination of the flight and delivered by Guzman Lopez to U.S. authorities.

Following that arrest, confrontations have multiplied between "Los Chapitos" and Zambada's faction for control of the Sinaloa cartel.

The internal war has left some 1,200 people dead in Mexico and nearly 1,400 missing, according to official data.

Washington accuses the Sinaloa Cartel of smuggling fentanyl into the United States, where the drug has caused tens of thousands of overdose deaths in recent years.

The trafficking of the drug and its consequences in the United States have strained relations between Washington and Mexico.