Florida: gym teacher arrested for sending obscene material to 13 year old student

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de noviembre, 2025

A 22 year old physical education teacher at Central Pointe Christian Academy in Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested this week on accusations of sending sexually suggestive photographs and messages to a 13 year old student, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office reported.

The arrested man, identified as Yezmar Angeanis Ramos-Figueroa, faces charges of distribution of obscene material to a minor and transmission of harmful material to a minor, both considered felonies, according to the same source.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began in mid-October after the minor's mother reported possible inappropriate contact between the teacher and her son. After interviewing the victim, detectives obtained text messages and photographs that were allegedly sent directly by Ramos-Figueroa.

The release details that the teacher was interviewed by detectives this week and admitted to sending at least one message and photograph to the minor. He was subsequently transported and booked into the county jail. Authorities have not released the victim's gender.

Ramos-Figueroa worked as a gym teacher at the high school campus of Central Pointe Christian Academy, a private institution in the Orlando area.

The detainee remains in custody at the Osceola County Jail, with bail set at $10,000, according to official records. Each of the offenses he is charged with could carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison, according to state law cited by local media.