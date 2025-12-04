ICE arrests alleged Afghan ISIS-K supporter, third Afghan national from Biden-era program in a week

Published by Just The News 4 de diciembre, 2025

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Wednesday arrested an Afghan national and alleged ISIS-K supporter, Jaan Shah Safi, in Waynesboro, Virginia.

Safi, who was brought into the U.S. under former President Joe Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome program, arrived in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, 2021, just weeks after the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan leaving the Taliban in charge of that war-torn country.

Safi applied for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), but his application was terminated when Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ended TPS for Afghans, according to Fox News.

"Today, our heroic ICE officers arrested Jaan Shah Safi, a terrorist who provided material support to ISIS-K," Noem said in a news release. "The Biden administration brought this terrorist into the U.S. under the disastrous Operation Allies Welcome program. This terrorist was arrested miles from our nation’s capital, where our brave National Guard heroes, Sarah Beckstrom and Andrew Wolfe, were shot just days ago by another unvetted Afghan terrorist brought into our country."

"The Biden administration created one of the worst national security crises in American history. Biden let into our country nearly 190,000 unvetted Afghan aliens, only determining who they were and their intentions when they were already on American soil," she continued. "President Trump has been working every day since Jan. 20 to clean up this unmitigated national security crisis."

Two others who also came to the U.S. under Biden’s Operation Allies Welcome were arrested for serious crimes in the last week, including Rahmanullah Lakanwal, who allegedly ambushed two National Guard members, killing one, just blocks from the White House the day before Thanksgiving.

And one day before that, Mohammad Dawood Alokozay was arrested by local authorities and the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force after allegedly making bomb threats in Fort Worth, Texas.

© Just The News