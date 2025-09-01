US offers $10 million reward for information leading to the capture of 'El Chapo' Guzman's brother and son

Published by Williams Perdomo 1 de septiembre, 2025

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on its social media channels a $10 million reward for the capture of Ivan Archivaldo Guzman Salazar, son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, and Aureliano Guzman, aka “El Guano,” El Chapo’s brother.

"$10M REWARD for information leading to the arrest/conviction of Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar — son of the notorious Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán Loera," the agency wrote on its Instagram account, hours after posting a similar notice about Aureliano Guzmán.

On its website, the State Department noted that "under the umbrella of the Sinaloa Cartel, Aureliano Guzman’s drug trafficking organization (DTO) controls drug smuggling routes from Sinaloa, Mexico, through Sonora, Mexico, and into the United States."

In that regard, ICE stated that El Guano and the "Chapitos" took control of El Chapo’s faction of the Sinaloa Cartel and should be considered armed and dangerous.