Trump pardons developer Tim Leiweke, accused of rigging a stadium bid in Texas

The president Donald Trump granted a pardon Wednesday to real estate developer Tim Leiweke, just months after a federal grand jury indicted him for conspiring to manipulate the bidding process for a new sports venue at the University of Texas.

The presidential pardon is recorded Dec. 2 in documents released by the Department of Justice. The White House, so far, has offered no comment on the case.

Leiweke, recognized in the entertainment industry for his involvement in projects such as the L.A. Live complex in Los Angeles and for his role heading companies with ties to the Lakers, Kings, Maple Leafs, and Raptors, has faced charges since July for allegedly offering subcontracts to a competing company to influence the awarding of the Moody Center, opening in 2019.

The businessman publicly thanked the president through a statement, calling the pardon a relief for him and his family.

“I do not have the words to adequately convey my profound gratitude to President Trump,” he said. “This has been a long and difficult journey for my wife, my daughter, and me. The President has given us a new lease on life with which we will be grateful and good stewards.”

The Justice Department, meanwhile, recalled that the indictment described conduct that, if proven, would have harmed a public university and taxpayers by limiting an open bidding competition.

The pardon for Leiweke adds to a week marked by similar decisions. Recently, Trump granted the pardon to former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández—convicted in the United States for drug trafficking—and to Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar, along with his wife, sentenced for bribery and money laundering offenses. The moves sparked debate over the scope of executive clemency and the speed with which the White House has acted on various criminal cases.

Meanwhile, Leiweke maintains a prominent presence in American sports and business. His brother, Tod Leiweke, was chief operating officer of the NFL and is co-owner of the Seattle Kraken field hockey team, underscoring the family's public prominence within the industry.