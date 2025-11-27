Attack on the National Guard in DC: the suspect is an Afghan citizen who entered the country under Biden

Published by Joaquín NúñezAgustina Blanco 26 de noviembre, 2025

Two uniformed members of the National Guard were shot just blocks from the White House. President Donald Trump said the prime suspect is in custody. According to The New York Post, the suspect is Rahmanullah Lakanwal, a 29-year-old Afghan citizen who arrived in the United States during the Biden administration as part of the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. The FBI will investigate the case as “a possible act of terrorism.”

On Truth Social, the president wrote, "The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, it will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

Although West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey initially posted on social media that the two National Guard members had died (information that was later shared by the White House), he has now stated that he has received conflicting reports about their condition.

“We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information."

On Wednesday night, NBC News reported that the FBI will initially investigate the case as a “possible act of terrorism.”

According to the NYP, the main suspect is Lakanwal, who was arrested and is believed to have acted alone with a revolver.

For his part, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth told reporters that President Trump has asked him to send 500 additional National Guard troops to Washington, D.C.

Along these lines, in statements to reporters, Hegseth says he will take the request to the Secretary of the Army: "This will only stiffen our resolve to ensure that we make Washington DC safe and beautiful. If criminals want to conduct things like this, violence against others best, we will never back down. President Trump will never back down."

.@SECWAR on the shooting that took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/kdehQs9Ebg — DOW Rapid Response (@DOWResponse) November 26, 2025

For his part, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on X that the FBI "is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able.”

FBI is engaged and assisting with the investigation in Washington, D.C. after National Guard members were shot this afternoon. Please pray for them and we will update with more information as we are able. — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) November 26, 2025

Similarly, Attorney General Pam Bondi also commented on X, writing, “Federal agents are on the scene of the horrific shooting of 2 National Guardsmen in Washington, DC. PRAY for our DC National Guard.”

Federal agents are on the scene of the horrific shooting of 2 National Guardsmen in Washington, DC.



PRAY for our DC National Guard. — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) November 26, 2025