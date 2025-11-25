Costco recalls food for plastic contamination: what to do if you have one at home

Published by Víctor Mendoza 25 de noviembre, 2025

Costco issued an alert for two popular foods: Caesar salad and chicken Caesar salad sandwich. The product recall warning, the company cited "the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items."

Specifically, the lots that may have been affected were in stores in the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast. They have expiration dates between 10/17/25 and 11/9/25.

If you purchased one of these two products, do not consume them. Costco assured that if they are returned to its locations, it will make a full refund. If you decide to throw the salad or sandwich in the trash, you must do so in a way that no person or animal can consume it: when companies ask to remove a product in general it is due to a preventive measure against possible contamination that could be harmful to health.

Experts insist on the importance of paying attention to product recall requests, asking consumers not to eat them under any circumstances. It is not enough to check if the food has a bad smell or suspicious color, there are viruses and bacteria that cannot be seen, smelled or felt when tasting food.

If you have handled or opened the package, wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water. If consumed, consult your physician.

For more information on recalls, you can visit the FoodSafety.gov recalls and outbreaks webpage.