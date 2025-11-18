California: a 3.3 magnitude earthquake shakes San Ramon

Published by Williams Perdomo 18 de noviembre, 2025

The nation's Geological Survey reported that a magnitud 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck San Ramon (California) Monday night.

According to the authorities' report, the quake occurred near the area where several earthquakes were recorded on Nov. 9. The quakes days earlier occurred in the morning, with the strongest being a magnitude 3.8.

Despite this Monday's earthquake, the service explained that seismic activity in the San Ramon area remains low. It detailed that only seven earthquakes have been detected in the last five days, including two in the last 24 hours.

"Since the swarm began, the Northern California Seismic Network has detected a total of 583 earthquakes in this area, including 87 earthquakes magnitude 2.0 or greater. The earthquake swarm may continue for an additional week or more with seismic activity similar to what we have seen over the past week," the service highlighted.