Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.7 magnitude earthquake

Published by Virginia Martínez 9 de noviembre, 2025

Japan issued a tsunami warning Sunday following a 6.7-magnitude earthquake in the sea off the country's northeastern coast.

The quake struck at around 5:03 p.m. local time (8:03 a.m. GMT) in waters off the Iwate region and could cause waves up to one meter high, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced a magnitude of 6.8.

The national broadcaster NHK reported that tsunami waves were observed off the coast and asked residents to stay away.

This region still remembers the massive 9.0-magnitude earthquake of 2011 and the subsequent tsunami that resulted in about 18,500 dead or missing.

The tsunami also caused the meltdown of three reactors at the Fukushima nuclear power plant, the most serious nuclear accident since Chernobyl.