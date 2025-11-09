Vibrant, educated, young and Christian: A breakdown of the US Hispanic community

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de noviembre, 2025

The Hispanic community continues to grow in the country. Hispanics are among the fastest-growing racial or ethnic groups in the United States. Between 2000 and 2024, the Latino population almost doubled, from 35 million to 68 million.

In that sense, Hispanics accounted for more than half of the country's total population growth during that period. This was revealed by a recent study by Pew Research that shows the most important data on this community in the country.

Since 2000, they have been a key driver of population growth. Between 2000 and 2024, the U.S. population increased by 58.7 million, with Hispanics contributing 56% of that increase, more than any other racial or ethnic group.

In addition, the study noted that currently, Hispanics form the second largest racial or ethnic group in the country, representing approximately one in every five inhabitants. The report also highlights the diversity of the group "They are also strikingly diverse, relatively young, mostly U.S. born and increasingly dispersed across the country," Pew Research explained.

In that regard, the groups that came closest were non-Hispanics of Asian origin and those who identify as two or more races. Their populations increased by 10.9 million apiece between 2000 and 2024, with each group accounting for 19% of total growth.

Changes in the sources of Hispanic population growth



According to Pew Research data, during the 1980s and 1990s, immigration was the main driver of growth in the nation's Hispanic population, although births also contributed significantly.

That trend changed markedly after 2000, when births became the main source of population increase, especially after the drop in migration flows caused by the Great Recession of 2008 and, later, by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

In recent years, however, immigration has regained prominence. Between 2021 and 2024, both legal and illegal migration grew substantially, with more than 1 million Latin Americans arriving in the country each year.

Hispanics are younger than other racial groups

With a median age of 31.2 years, Hispanics are the youngest racial or ethnic group. In 2024, their average age was below that of the African American (36.2 years), Asian (39.0) and white (43.2) communities.

This implies that much of the Latino population is concentrated in the younger range, with a lower presence in the older age brackets. Within the community itself, the generational difference is also clear: native-born Hispanics have a median age of 21.4 years, while that of immigrants is 43.6.

Most Latinos are U.S. citizens



More and more Latinos are U.S. citizens. In 2024, 79% of Hispanics held U.S. citizenship, up markedly from, for example, 71% in 2000. Of those, two-thirds (67%) are citizens by birth, either by being born domestically, in territories such as Puerto Rico, or abroad to American parents. Meanwhile, about 13% are immigrants who obtained citizenship through naturalization.

According to estimates, in 2023, 59% of Hispanic immigrants had legal status, while 41% resided unauthorized. This proportion of unauthorized immigrants is higher than that of the country's immigrant population as a whole, which stands at 27%.

Hispanics have roots in various countries in Spanish America and Spain. Although they come from many places, some groups made up the majority of the population in 2024:

The largest group is of Mexican origin, with about 40 million people, representing 57% of the country's Hispanic population. Puerto Ricans follow, with 6.1 million residing in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Eight more groups exceed 1 million members: Cubans, Salvadorans, Dominicans, Guatemalans, Colombians, Hondurans, Venezuelans and Ecuadorians. Spaniards account for close to 1 million Hispanics in the United States.

Venezuelans are the fastest-growing Hispanic-origin group, more than doubling in number between 2019 and 2024.

California and Texas, the favorite states for Hispanics



In 2024, California was home to 16.1 million Hispanics, outnumbering every other state, while Texas had 12.6 million, ranking second in Hispanic population by state.

In addition, Latinos constitute the largest racial or ethnic group in both states, according to Pew Research.

A very Christian community

Faith is important to Hispanics. More than 63% identified as Christian: 42% as Catholic and 21% as Protestant. Another Pew Research survey indicated that "Hispanic evangelical Protestants express especially high levels of religious commitment; nearly three-quarters (73%) say religion is very important to them. Non-evangelical Protestant (56%) and Catholic (46%) Hispanics are somewhat less likely to say this."

More and more Hispanics are fluent in English



According to the study, by 2024, 71% of Hispanics age 5 and older (44.8 million people) were fluent in English. This represents an increase from 59% in 2000. While the proportion of Latinos speaking Spanish at home declined from 78% in 2000 to 68% in 2024.

"This growth has been driven by U.S.-born Latinos – that is, those born in the U.S. and its territories, including Puerto Rico, and those born abroad to American parents," Pew Research highlighted.

Hispanics with college experience are on the rise



More and more Hispanic Americans over the age of 25 are going to college. In 2024, 46% had some college experience, up from 36% in 2010, and 21% had earned a bachelor's degree or higher, up from 13% 14 years ago.

The progress is especially notable among Hispanic women: by 2024, about one in four (24%) had at least a bachelor's degree, up from 14% in 2010. Among men, 19% attained this level of education, up from 12% in 2010.