US cuts non-citizen work permits from 5 years to 18 months

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced a substantial modification in the duration of Employment Authorization Documents (EADs). Effective December 5, 2025, work permits for various categories of non-citizens will no longer be valid for five years, but will be limited to 18 months.

The agency contends that this adjustment will allow for more frequent background checks, strengthening the government's ability to prevent fraud, detect threats to security and expedite the removal of individuals who pose risks.

Federal government security justification

USCIS Director Joseph Edlow stated that having shorter work permits is essential to ensure that those who obtain work authorization do not compromise public safety or promote ideologies contrary to American values. According to Edlow, the recent attack on members of the National Guard in Washington, D.C. committed by an alien admitted under the previous administration, evidenced the need for tighter security controls.

Who is affected by the new 18-month limit?

The measure applies to persons admitted as refugees, those who have been granted asylum, individuals already approved for withholding of deportation or removal, and those with pending applications for asylum or withholding of removal. It also impacts applicants for adjustment of status under section 245 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as well as those with pending applications for suspension of deportation, cancellation of removal or relief under the Nicaraguan Adjustment and Central American Relief Act. In all cases, both new and currently pending applications will be processed under the new 18-month maximum period.

Implementation of HR 1 and even more stringent limits

In addition to the internal reduction established by the agency, USCIS noted that according to its Policy Manual for complying with HR 1 Act, employment authorization validity periods are even shorter for permits linked to temporary humanitarian programs. In these cases, EADs will be valid for a maximum of one year, or less. These provisions apply to persons admitted on parole as refugees, TPS beneficiaries, other paroled aliens, TPS applicants, and spouses of entrepreneurs admitted through this mechanism.