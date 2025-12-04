FBI makes arrest in planting of pipe bombs near DNC, RNC on J6 eve, suspect named

Published by Just The News 4 de diciembre, 2025

The FBI has made an arrest in connection with pipe bombs planted near the Republican and Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C., on the eve of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill riot.

The arrest Thursday comes after a nearly five-year investigation to identify the bomber, who in a surveillance video appears to be a male in a hoodie, gloves and a face mask.

A law enforcement official confirmed with Just the News that the suspect is Brian Cole Jr., a resident of the northern Virginia community of Woodbridge. Cole was arrested at his home.

The RNC and DNC headquarters are blocks from the U.S. Capitol building.

A second senior law enforcement official said the break in the case came when the agency assigned a new team to the case that began to evaluate the case with new tools. The second official also said the FBI has yet to learn the suspect's motive and that the investigation continues.

