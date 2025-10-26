Published by Santiago Ospital 26 de octubre, 2025

On Nov. 10, 1885, Joaquin De La Torre became the first Hispanic officer killed in the line of duty.

The 43-year-old deputy sheriff, accompanied by two other uniformed officers, went to the home of a fugitive wanted for two murders. According to publicly available records, a woman came out the back door and informed De La Torre that the suspect was not inside. Suddenly and without warning, the suspect emerged and fatally shot the deputy.

After killing the other two officers, the suspect fled on horseback, using one of the officers’ horses. He was later captured and lynched by a mob.

In the 140 years since then, at least 1,177 Hispanic officers have died in the line of duty.

The unpublished figure was shared exclusively by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial (NLEOMF). Their names are engraved on the organization’s memorial in Washington, D.C., alongside those of more than 24,000 officers from all backgrounds who have fallen in the line of duty.

Hispanics represent 5% of the total number of names inscribed on the memorial. According to the Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA), this percentage “speaks volumes about the dedication and courage these officers displayed in service to the communities they protected during their watch.”

"Hispanics in Law Enforcement have played critical roles in protecting our communities, for keeping them safe, and for developing trust in policing," HAPCOA executive director Anthony Chapa told VOZ.

From Washington to Florida, and from California to Massachusetts, the causes of death vary—drownings, motorcycle crashes, stabbings, car accidents, and train crashes. Taken together, the data reveal a long and diverse history of sacrifice by the Hispanic community in service to the country.

Below is a list of the names, ranks, positions, and dates of death of Hispanic officers who have fallen in the line of duty through 2024: