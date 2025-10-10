Published by Williams Perdomo 10 de octubre, 2025

Authorities reported that they are investigating the deaths of four people, two of them believed to be children, who were found in a home in San Francisco (California). Police described the deaths as suspicious and of a "criminal action."

Authorities also noted that there appears to be no overall threat to the public. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims.

"The San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting a parallel investigation and will determine the cause and manner of death," San Francisco Police said in abrief statement.

In addition, it was learned that the San Francisco Police Department's Homicide Unit was notified of the suspicious death and is leading the investigation.

Meanwhile, media outlets asked investigators whether the attacker could have been one of the four found dead in the house:

"That is a possibility. We're not confirming any of that at this time but that is a possibility of this incident," SFPD officer Robert Rueca said in remarks picked up by ABCNews.