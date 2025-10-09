Miguel Russo, Boca Juniors coach and Argentine soccer legend, dies

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de octubre, 2025

Miguel Ángel Russo, coach of Argentina’s famed Boca Juniors, died Wednesday in Buenos Aires at age 69, a loss that has cast a shadow over South American soccer.

The Argentine coach’s health had deteriorated in recent weeks, keeping him off Boca Juniors’ bench since Sept. 21.

His body will be laid to rest Thursday and Friday morning in the hall of La Bombonera, Boca's iconic stadium, the team said.

"Miguel leaves an indelible mark on our institution and will always be an example of joy, warmth and effort. ¡Hasta siempre, dear Miguel!" said the Xeneize on social networks.

The popular Buenos Aires club never disclosed details about his health, though it was known he had suffered a urinary infection and had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

On Monday he reported that he was confined to his home with "reserved prognosis."

In his recent public appearances, which alternated with hospital or home confinements, he was seen thin, walking with difficulty and his voice sounded weak.

In his absence, the ensemble was led by his assistant, Claudio Úbeda.

"You could see it coming but it's sad all the same," commented 40-year-old Boca fan Ignacio Perotti to AFP. "He's the last great coach we had, he remains in the box of the greats."

- Mourning in South America -

Several Argentine and South American football institutions mourned the death, including River Plate, Boca's historic rival, which highlighted his "outstanding career in soccer as a player and DT."

Concentrated in the United States for the October friendlies, the Argentine national team of Lionel Messi paid a minute's silence in his honor before starting training on Wednesday.

The Argentine league postponed to a date to be determined the match between Barracas Central and Boca, scheduled for Saturday for the 12th date of the Clausura.

In addition, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) informed in a statement that there will be a minute of silence before the start of all matches of all Categories and Divisions, until next October 12.

A man of few words and direct phrases, Russo was a coach for more than half of his life.

He accumulated 36 seasons on the bench, in a career that had its most transcendent cycles in Boca, Rosario Central and Estudiantes, and that even had him close to commanding the Albiceleste.

The first half of his life The first half of his life was marked by his history with Estudiantes, the club where he played his entire soccer career (1975-1988) and with which he won two titles, the 1982 Metropolitan Championship and the 1983 National Tournament.

The La Plata club honored him on social media, calling him a “prodigal son and one of the club’s greats.”

Another Pincha idol, legendary coach Carlos Bilardo, gave him his debut in the first division, where he was part of one of the most memorable midfields in Argentine football along with Alejandro Sabella, Marcelo Trobbiani and José Daniel "Bocha" Ponce.

His performances led him to the national team, but Bilardo did not call him up for the 1986 World Cup, won by Diego Maradona's Albiceleste, which would perhaps be his greatest frustration.

After his retirement, he began a career as a coach that led him to coach more than a thousand games in Argentina, Chile, Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Paraguay and Saudi Arabia.

A versatile coach

Although he does not have an extensive track record, it is marked by very symbolic achievements.

After being promoted twice with Lanús, in 1994 he took charge of his beloved Estudiantes, which he returned to the top flight a year later with a squad that included Juan Sebastián Verón and Martín Palermo.

He won his first first division title with Vélez Sarsfield in 2005. Later, at Maradona's request, he was called to coach Boca, which he led to win the Copa Libertadores 2007, his greatest achievement as a coach.

In Colombia in 2017, he guided Millonarios to the league title just a day after a chemotherapy session for his cancer.

He cemented an everlasting bond with Rosario Central by winning the League Cup in December 2023 — his final title with El Canalla, whom he had twice saved from relegation.

Throughout his career, Russo showed himself to be a versatile coach, preferring balanced and orderly teams, with an enormous capacity to adapt depending on the resources at his disposal.

His final chapter began in June, when he accepted Juan Román Riquelme’s offer to take charge of Boca for a third stint.

He had a difficult start due to the elimination in the Club World Cup and a sluggish start in the Clausura, which he had begun to straighten out when signs of deterioration became evident and he could no longer continue.