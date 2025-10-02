New York: two planes collide at LaGuardia Airport without serious injuries

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de octubre, 2025

Two planes operated by a subsidiary of Delta collided Wednesday on the runway at LaGuardia airport in New York, authorities and the airline said. The two aircraft were carrying a total of 93 passengers and crew members on board.

The incident, which involved two Endeavor Air aircraft, occurred Thursday at 9:58p.m. (local time) as one was landing and the other preparing to take off, according to a statement from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Citing preliminary information, Delta said the wing of the aircraft that was taxiing before its departure for Roanoke, Virginia, made "contact with the fuselage of the inbound aircraft."

Following the incident, one person was taken to the hospital after suffering "non-life-threatening injuries." For its part, Delta reported a minor injury to a flight attendant.

A low-speed collision

Delta, Endeavor Air's parent company, said it will "work with all authorities to review" safety measures following the accident it described as "a minor collision while taxiing on the runway."

Images shared by media, which AFP could not immediately verify, showed damage to the nose of one of the planes.

The Port Authority said operations at LaGuardia, one of the busiest airports in the United States, were not interrupted.