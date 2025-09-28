Democrats' curious concept of justice: Bragg drops charges against woman who brutally assaulted pro-life activist

Published by Israel Duro 28 de septiembre, 2025

Once again, the Democrats have shown signs of their peculiar concept of justice. In the midst of Donald Trump's crusade against violent crime, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg again exhibited his soft spot for criminals by dropping charges against the woman who brutally assaulted a pro-life activist who questioned her while recording a poll.

In savage images that went around the world, Savannah Craven Antao ended up completely covered in blood after receiving a beating from Brianna Rivers that ended with the activist in the hospital and a $3,000 medical bill.

The assailant won't even be charged with a misdemeanor

Thanks to the recording, which was viewed by millions of people on social media, the NYPD of New York arrested Rivers by charging her with a crime of second-degree assault. Rivers activated a GoFundMe to pay for defense costs, although, in a surprising twist, and explanation by D.A. Bragg's Office, the charges were downgraded to a misdemeanor and, ultimately, completely dismissed in an almost secretive manner.

The situation has caused outrage at Craven, who accuses Bragg of not defending victims of violence or freedom of expression. The journalist announced that, together with the Thomas More Society, she will continue to demand accountability, for which they will file a civil suit against Rivers.

"Millions of people saw my attack, an unprovoked assault, captured on camera while I was peacefully sharing my pro-life views and engaging in respectful dialogue. Even with indisputable evidence, District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office quietly let the charges fade away, as if protecting people from violence was negotiable. Political violence should never be tolerated or given a free pass. When those in power refuse to hold accountable those who respond to free speech with violence, it threatens the very fabric of our civil society. I will not be intimidated or silenced when it comes to speaking up for the unborn, and with the support of Thomas More Society, I will keep pushing for accountability."

"Blatant example of selective prosecution" and "dangerous standard"

Precisely from this organization they issued a statement announcing the new complaint and warning about Bragg's dangerous yardstick:

"This blatant example of selective prosecution shows a troubling disregard for equal protection, leaving peaceful pro-life advocacy exposed to intimidation and violence. Savannah’s assailant may have been spared criminal consequences by the Manhattan D.A.’s failure, but we will see to it that she faces accountability. We will seek justice for Savannah, including punitive damages, as a lesson to those who think they can respond to pro-life speech with violence."

In addition, Christopher Ferrara, senior counsel at Thomas More Society added that "District Attorney Bragg’s shocking refusal to uphold justice only works to undermine confidence in the system, especially when our political climate has become as fraught as it is now. Failing to prosecute these clear-cut charges sets a dangerous standard for how our society responds to violence against those engaging in democratic dialogue."