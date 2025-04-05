Pro-life journalist brutally beaten during abortion interview in New York City

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de abril, 2025

Pro-life journalist Savannah Craven was violently attacked in New York while asking passersby: "Do you know what Planned Parenthood does for a living?" The information was confirmed by the Live Action organization, for whom the communicator was conducting a street interview on abortion.

"The woman she was interviewing because enraged after discovering Savannah was pro-life—and began punching her in the face. Savannah was taken to the ER to receive treatment and stitches," Live Action reported in the description of the video showing the moment of the assault.

Live Action also posted the full interview. "A pro-abortion culture is a more violent culture. Pray for Savannah and help her defund Planned Parenthood!" Live Action highlighted.

The video shows the moment in which the aggressor at one point in the interview stated: "You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child."

The journalist responded, "I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused." Within seconds, the woman, who has not been identified, began assaulting Craven.