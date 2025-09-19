Authorities find human remains that could belong to Travis Decker, accused of murdering his three young daughters

Published by Alejandro Baños 19 de septiembre, 2025

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (Washington) reported that it has found human remains in a wooded area that could match Travis Decker, a former National Guard member and ex-soldier accused of murdering his three minor daughters.

"While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," authorities said Thursday.

Whether the human remains found belong to Decker is expected to be made public in the next few hours.

Decker has had a warrant out for his arrest since June 2. On that day, a police officer found the lifeless bodies of Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia, Decker's three minor daughters, inside a pickup truck owned by the defendant at a campground in Leavenworth. They were bound with bridles and a plastic bag over their heads. The autopsy said they died of asphyxiation.

The girls were nine, eight and five years old, respectively.

Quickly, protocol was activated and police forces tried to contact Decker, but his cell phone was turned off. Since then, he has been the primary suspect, although his whereabouts has remained unknown.

As the mother of the three girls explained, Decker was supposed to have taken Paityn, Evelyn and Olivia to his home three days earlier. Something that did not happen. He also said the suspect suffers from mental health issues that had worsened in recent times.