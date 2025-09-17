Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, resigns citing changes in the firm's values

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de septiembre, 2025

Jerry Greenfield, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's ice cream, resigned after claiming that his company has lost the independence to follow its values under the ownership of British giant Unilever.

He argued that, in his view, what allowed the company to be more than just an ice cream company was the independence to follow its values, which was guaranteed when Unilever bought the company. The brand was founded by two school friends in 1978 and acquired by Unilever in 2000. It's now owned by Magnum Ice Cream Company, a subsidiary of Unilever.

"That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement Ben and I negotiated with Unilever, one that enshrined our social mission and values in the company’s governance structure in perpetuity. It’s profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone," Greenfield said in a statement released on X by co-founder Ben Cohen on Tuesday night.

Greenfield said his company "has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power."

"And it’s happening at a time when our country’s current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community. Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important," said Greenfield.

Jerry Greenfield's announcement also follows the company's failure in 2022 to stop Unilever from selling its ice cream to Jewish communities.