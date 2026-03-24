Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de marzo, 2026

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan announced Tuesday the release of an American detained for more than a year.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry specified that the family of researcher Dennis Coyle wrote to Afghanistan's supreme leader asking that "he be granted grace and released."

"The Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate deemed his period of detention sufficient and decided his release," he reported.

The announcement followed a meeting between the head of Afghan diplomacy, Amir Khan Muttaqi; U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad; the Emirati ambassador to Kabul, Saif Mohammed Al-Ketbi, and a member of Coyle's family.

Arrested in January 2025 arbitrarily detained overseas.



"Throughout his years of service, Dennis maintained a home in Kabul and built deep, meaningful relationships with the Afghan people. Those who know him speak with profound appreciation for both the man and his work. Dennis has always embraced Afghan culture with genuine warmth—sharing cups of traditional green tea, enjoying dried fruit snacks, and engaging in the kind of heartfelt conversations that bridge cultures. His love for the Afghan people isn’t just professional; it’s personal and deeply felt,"



The United Arab Emirates facilitated the release, the ministry said, adding that Coyle was reunited with his family in Kabul on Tuesday. Originally from Colorado and 64 years old according to his family's website, the linguist researcher was arrested in January 2025 by Afghan authorities, according to the Foley Foundation, which advocates for the release of Americans taken hostage or"Throughout his years of service, Dennis maintained a home in Kabul and built deep, meaningful relationships with the Afghan people. Those who know him speak with profound appreciation for both the man and his work. Dennis has always embraced Afghan culture with genuine warmth—sharing cups of traditional green tea, enjoying dried fruit snacks, and engaging in the kind of heartfelt conversations that bridge cultures. His love for the Afghan highlighted Coyle's official website.the ministry said, adding that Coyle was reunited with his family in Kabul on Tuesday.

For its part, the State Department detailed that "While this is a positive step by the Taliban, more work needs to be done. We are still seeking the immediate return of Mahmood Habibi, Paul Overby, and all other unjustly detained Americans. The Taliban must end their practice of hostage diplomacy."