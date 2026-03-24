Who is Dennis Coyle, the American freed in Afghanistan after more than a year in captivity?
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the family of the researcher wrote to the supreme leader of Afghanistan requesting that "he be granted grace and released."
Taliban authorities in Afghanistan announced Tuesday the release of an American detained for more than a year.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry specified that the family of researcher Dennis Coyle wrote to Afghanistan's supreme leader asking that "he be granted grace and released."
"The Supreme Court of the Islamic Emirate deemed his period of detention sufficient and decided his release," he reported.
Politics
Trump Administration designates Afghanistan regime as state sponsor of wrongful detentions
Luis Francisco Orozco
The announcement followed a meeting between the head of Afghan diplomacy, Amir Khan Muttaqi; U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad; the Emirati ambassador to Kabul, Saif Mohammed Al-Ketbi, and a member of Coyle's family.
Arrested in January 2025
"Throughout his years of service, Dennis maintained a home in Kabul and built deep, meaningful relationships with the Afghan people. Those who know him speak with profound appreciation for both the man and his work. Dennis has always embraced Afghan culture with genuine warmth—sharing cups of traditional green tea, enjoying dried fruit snacks, and engaging in the kind of heartfelt conversations that bridge cultures. His love for the Afghan people isn’t just professional; it’s personal and deeply felt," highlighted Coyle's official website.
The United Arab Emirates facilitated the release, the ministry said, adding that Coyle was reunited with his family in Kabul on Tuesday.
For its part, the State Department detailed that "While this is a positive step by the Taliban, more work needs to be done. We are still seeking the immediate return of Mahmood Habibi, Paul Overby, and all other unjustly detained Americans. The Taliban must end their practice of hostage diplomacy."