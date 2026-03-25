Woman accused of shooting at Rihanna's mansion pleads not guilty

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de marzo, 2026

A woman who allegedly fired an assault rifle at Rihanna's mansion pleaded not guilty to attempted murder on Wednesday in Los Angeles, as dramatic details of the case continue to emerge.

Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, reportedly arrived in a Tesla on the afternoon of March 8 and fired about 20 rounds at the luxury Beverly Hills residence the superstar shares with rapper A$AP Rocky and their three children, according to the investigation.

Deputy District Attorney, Alexander Bott said Wednesday that Ortiz "put several lives at risk." The suspect, who remains in custody on bail set at $1.8 million, is due back in court April 8.

The "Umbrella" performer told police that in the past she had received threats via social media, although none had gone to this extreme.