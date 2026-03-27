Published by Carlos Dominguez 27 de marzo, 2026

The budget standoff in Washington became tense again on Friday after House Republicans, led by Mike Johnson, stalled a Senate effort aimed at ending the crisis that has resulted in thousands of airport security employees working without pay. The decision has prolonged the partial government shutdown.

Since mid-February, a lack of federal funding has forced Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to continue at their posts without pay, causing long lines, delays and warnings to travelers to arrive several hours in advance.

Johnson called the Senate deal "a joke" and "a stunt," arguing that the upper chamber deliberately excluded funds for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), something Republicans find unacceptable.

A temporary proposal with no clear future

House Republican leaders have put forward a temporary solution: extend funding for the entire DHS for 60 days while negotiations continue. But the proposal appears to face difficulties moving forward, as Democrats have made clear they will not support a plan that does not include overhauling ICE protocols, following criticism of its tactics and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti at the hands of immigration agents.

Although Republicans control both chambers, Senate rules mandate 60 votes to pass any budget bill. And even if the House were to succeed in passing a new proposal, the Senate has adjourned for two weeks, which would delay any progress.

Trump acts despite Democratic gridlock

For his part, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum directing federal officials to ensure TSA employees receive back pay during the ongoing DHS shutdown.

Trump called the situation an "emergency," alluding to the severe strain on airport security operations.

"Accordingly, I hereby direct the secretary of Homeland Security, in coordination with the director of the Office of Management and Budget, to use funds that bear a reasonable and logical relationship to TSA operations to provide TSA employees with the compensation and benefits they would have received but for the Democrat-led DHS shutdown, in accordance with applicable law, including 31 U.S.C. 1301(a)."

Republican defense of ICE and Border Patrol

The Senate approved a package on Friday to fund most of the Department of Homeland Security, including the TSA, the Coast Guard and FEMA, but leaving out ICE and Border Patrol.

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Democratic minority leader, stated, "this is exactly what we wanted. This is what we asked for, and I'm very proud of my caucus. My caucus held the line. If the Republicans had not blocked their initial attempts, this could have been done three weeks ago."

However, the measure immediately clashed with Republican opposition in the House. "We're not going to take the Senate's garbage," Congressman Chip Roy stated on X, assuring that the House will send a counterproposal that fully supports CBP and ICE.