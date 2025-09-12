Chicago: ICE agent kills illegal immigrant who ran him over to escape

Published by Carlos Dominguez 12 de septiembre, 2025

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent shot and killed an illegal immigrant in Chicago on Friday after the man dragged him with his car in an attempt to flee, authorities said.

Violent incidents between ICE agents and undocumented immigrants are relatively rare.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the man "refused to follow orders from law enforcement" and then proceeded to drive his car into agents during an ICE traffic stop, dragging one of them a "considerable" distance.

"One of the ICE agents was struck by the car and dragged a considerable distance. Fearing for his life, the agent fired his weapon," according to the statement, picked up by AFP.

According to authorities, the man they were trying to stop was "a criminal illegal alien with a history of reckless driving" who had entered the United States "at an unknown date and time."

Separately, CBS News reported that the officer has suffered serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Chicago, a violent city

Chicago is one of the cities in the crosshairs of the Trump Administration because of its status as a sanctuary city. Its authorities refuse to collaborate with the Republican leader's control and deportation plans.

Trump reiterated Friday that his intention is to send in the National Guard to combat that situation in Illinois' capital, as part of his plans to confront criminal violence in the nation's big cities, which are governed mostly by Democrats.