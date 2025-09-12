Trump to deploy National Guard to Memphis to crack down on crime

President Trump said Friday that he will send the National Guard to Memphis to crack down on crime, with the support of the mayor and the Tennessee governor.

Trump sent the National Guard to Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., and had considered sending troops to Chicago, before changing course after the mayor and Illinois governor pushed back, The Associated Press reported.

The president told Fox News that “the mayor is happy” and “the governor is happy” about the pending deployment. The Memphis mayor is a Democrat, and the governor is a Republican.

Trump said the city is “deeply troubled” and “we’re going to fix that just like we did Washington.”

He added that he “would have preferred going to Chicago,” but suggested it was a “hostile” place with “professional agitators.”

