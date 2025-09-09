The FBI has launched an investigation into the murder of Iryna Zarutska

Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de septiembre, 2025

FBI Director Kash Patel reported that his agency is investigating the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a 23-year-old Ukrainian woman who was stabbed to death while riding the Charlotte (North Carolina) subway.

"The FBI has been investigating the Charlotte train murder from day one. Stay tuned," Patel confirmed via social media.

Zarutska's murder

Zarutska, who was in the United States after fleeing the war in Ukraine, was killed in late August, while riding the Charlotte subway.

As a subway security camera video released days after the crime shows, Zarutska accessed the interior of the train and sat down.

A man, identified as Decarlos Brown, 34, who was sitting behind the victim, pulled a knife from one of his jacket pockets, got up and stabbed Zarutska in the back.

Subsequently, the alleged killer walks through the carriage leaving a trail of blood, under the gaze of some passenger, as seen in the video.

Emergency services rushed to the scene, but could do nothing to save the life of Zarutska, who was pronounced dead at the subway station.

Minutes after the crime, Brown was located and transported to a hospital to receive care for minor injuries he sustained. He has since been detained.

Brown's lengthy criminal record

As the various investigations continue, details are emerging about the main suspect in Zarutska's murder.

At the time of the crime, Brown was on bail and without a single dollar in cash to his name. In addition, it has come to light that he had been arrested at least 14 times for felonies involving assault, robbery, burglary, theft and illegal possession of firearms.