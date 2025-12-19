Ranking: The ten most intelligent dog breeds according to Stanley Coren

Published by Joaquín Núñez 18 de diciembre, 2025

Stanley Coren is one of the most important researchers in the field of canine psychology. Among his many books and publications, the author studied canine intelligence in depth and even drew up a ranking of the ten most outstanding breeds.

Before moving on to the list, it is important to understand that the intelligence of these cute animals is measured in a particular way. Indeed, it is divided into three types.

The first is the instinctive, which is present from birth. It is the dog's natural ability to do certain things and is determined by its breed.

Next comes adaptive intelligence, which is summarized as the dog's ability to solve problems on its own, learn from experiences and adapt to new situations.

Finally, there is intelligence for work and obedience. This is the dog's ability to learn from humans, to understand commands, recognize words and respond accurately and quickly.

"There are different types of intelligence, and dogs demonstrate them in different ways: some are born with strong instincts, others excel at learning from us," Coren explained in an interview for Psychology Today.

How do you measure the intelligence of dogs?

According to National Geographic, intelligence studies classify dogs by breed and propose a series of tests that measure various intelligence factors.

While these tests can vary, they typically assess the following: memory, empathy, exploration, obedience, logical problem solving and independent reasoning.

Despite the influence of external factors, a significant part of a dog's intelligence is determined by breed. According to Stanley Coren, breed has a lot of influence, but it does not determine 100% of canine intelligence. "Differences in intelligence between breeds are real, but they mainly reflect what humans bred dogs to do best," he explained in his 1994 book.

Ultimately, breed influences what kind of intelligence a dog excels at, but not how much it can learn or reason. What weighs most is the combination of genetics, environment and the relationship with its owner.

The ten most intelligent dog breeds according to Stanley Coren

1- Border Collie: it is the breed with the greatest ability to learn new commands quickly and perform complex tasks. It is also noted for its obedience to human commands.

2- Poodle: Although small in size, it is a dog known for its intelligence and versatility. It learns signals very quickly, is easy to train and adapts to different environments.

3- German Shepherd: It is a dog that performs very well in service tasks, since it learns quickly and executes with precision. That is why they are widely used for rescues or as support for security forces.

4- Golden Retriever: One of the most popular dogs in the United States, it is highly trainable, affectionate and has an intelligence especially oriented to humans. It stands out for its obedience and ability for assistance work.

5- Doberman Pinscher: This dog of German origin is very receptive to training, disciplined and quick to learn routines and commands.

6- Shetland Sheepdog: Small but very bright; excels in herding and advanced obedience, with excellent memory.

7- Labrador Retriever: This breed was for years the favorite of American families. It learns quickly, is very efficient and is very dedicated to work, whether for assistance or service.

8- Papillon: Smaller than the Poodle, it responds very well to training and learns complex commands. At the same time, it forms very strong bonds with its owners.

9- Rottweiler: Although they are usually seen as guard dogs and fierce when necessary, they are also great companions for families. They are quick learners, obedient and their intelligence makes them suitable for a variety of tasks, from protection to police work.

10- Australian Shepherd: An active and intelligent breed that needs a lot of mental stimulation. They can solve problems on their own and have a strong work ethic.