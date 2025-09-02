Graham Greene, the Canadian actor nominated for an Oscar for 'Dances With Wolves,' dies

Published by Carlos Dominguez 2 de septiembre, 2025

Canadian actor Graham Greene died Monday in Toronto after a prolonged illness.

Greene rose to international fame portraying Kicking Bird, a Lakota Sioux shaman, in Dances with Wolves. The film, starring and directed by Kevin Costner, received seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and earned Greene an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Graham Greene began his career in theater during the 1970s in Canada and the United Kingdom, making his television debut in 1979 with the series The Great Detective. He made his film debut in 1983 with Running Brave.

In 2016, the actor received the Order of Canada and, in June, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for his lifetime contributions to the arts.

After his death was confirmed, celebrities including Kevin Costner and Lou Diamond Phillips expressed their admiration and condolences on social media.

Phillips remembered him as "one of the wittiest, wiliest and warmest people I've ever known."

His manager, Gerry Jordan, described him as "a man of morals, ethics and character" whose departure will leave a huge void in the film industry.