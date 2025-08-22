New York: Several dead after bus crash

Published by Carlos Dominguez 22 de agosto, 2025

A bus carrying some 50 tourists, including children, overturned Friday on a highway in upstate New York, causing several deaths, police said.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in Pembroke, Genesee County, located about 30 miles east of Buffalo.

"Several witnesses observed the bus lose control, enter the median, then cross onto the south shoulder and overturn," police said in a statement.

A New York State Police public information specialist said in a statement that "emergency personnel are on scene, and additional ambulances and medical support have been requested."

Police also said the bus was returning to New York after a trip to Niagara Falls.

"There are several seriously injured and, as just announced by the New York State Police, several fatalities," reported, for his part, Mark Poloncarz, in charge of Erie County.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a post on X that she has been informed of the situation.